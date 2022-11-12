The Price of Fame: Muhammad Ali

Not Available

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., Muhammad Ali was an Olympic and World Champion boxer with a unique personality forged in self-belief and strong religious and political convictions. Throughout his lifetime, Ali faced epic battles both in and outside the ring. As a boxer, he was known as “The Greatest of All Time,” but his outspokenness during the Civil Rights Movement and resistance to the draft characterized him as a lightning rod for public dissent. Yet through it all, Muhammad Ali always came back swinging. In the early 1980s, Ali faced his biggest opponent yet, Parkinson’s Disease, eventually succumbing to the horrible disease over 30 years later.