The Price of Kings: Shimon Peres

“I don’t sleep at night... What we call experience the younger generation calls a chain of mistakes,” reflects Israeli President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres. Here, his life and career are chronicled, in all their contradictions: his arrival in Israel, his experiences with Ben-Gurion, the Oslo Accords, his rivalry—and eventual cooperation—with Yitzhak Rabin, and his current status in Israel. “Ultimately, there is something very melancholy in this portrait. Peres, it seems, is both the dream and its shattering. Aware of his achievements, pained about his failures, he continues to look forward with eternal optimism.” (Jerusalem International Film Festival)