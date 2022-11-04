Not Available

The Price of Kings: Yasser Arafat is the first film in a groundbreaking documentary series looking at the political lives of some of the world's most influential leaders. Yasser Arafat was an incredibly controversial figure- labeled by some as a corrupt terrorist whilst idolized by others as a revolutionary hero. Regardless of people's own opinions, his importance as an international leader cannot be disputed. The film is built around revealing interviews with the people who knew Arafat best; his comrades, confidants, and even his adversaries. The filmmakers also gained exclusive access to Yasser Arafat's widow, Suha, who provides a frank and highly emotional insight into the life that Arafat lived and the sacrifices he made for the Palestinian cause.