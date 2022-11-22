The Price of Life

Not Available

At the end of 1991, a prisoner Ivan escapes from Serbian camp. He finds a hideout in the property of a wealthy Serbian landowner Stevan, who eventually finds him and offers him two choices - to submit him to the authorities, or to make Ivan work for him. Ivan accepts the latter and while staying on the farm he gradually introduces the landowner's deranged family. He also meets his daughter-in-law Anica, a beautiful Croatian woman married to landowner's bloodthirsty son who fights in Croatia. A secret love affair is being developed between the two Croats.