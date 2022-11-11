The Price of Lust

Not Available

Susie and Todd have been in love since grade school, but their perfect small town marriage gets disrupted by the arrival of some new neighbors. Katherine (Stormy Daniels) and her husband (Randy Spears) try to escape the big city and their personal demons by moving someplace quiet. The truth is you can run but you can't hide... When the two couples begin to spend time together, new temptations arise and friendship turns to betrayal. The thing they thought would save them, could be the very one to destroy them all. It's a hard lesson, but they soon learn....the high Price of Lust.