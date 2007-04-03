The Price to Pay

2007

Jean-Pierre, a wealthy businessman, is lonely. He still desires his wife but she only seems interested in shopping and the beauty salon. Tired of lunching alone every day, one day he decides to invite his chauffeur to join him, and a relationship quickly develops as the two find they have much in common. Are they just cash machines for their wives? Don't they deserve some love (i.e. sex) in return? Jean-Pierre confiscates his wife's credit card, but things don't turn out exactly the way he'd hoped...