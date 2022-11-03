Not Available

A small town blanketed on the Midwest plains, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma has prospered despite dust bowls and oil busts that left many cities barren. Thriving on the town’s perseverance and pioneering spirit is the school’s marching band – The Pride of Broken Arrow. Despite their humble beginnings, the Broken Arrow band has become one of the nation’s dominating forces in the competitive world of marching band. This candid documentary reveals how these young musicians and their teachers come to understand the power of tradition, the depth of their character and the undeniable force of destiny that will push them towards the pinnacle of their season - Grand Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pride of Broken Arrow is a refreshing and inspirational look into a quintessential American drama.