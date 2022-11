Not Available

Multi-channel video. Specifically created for the exhibition EDIT-Image Fetish and Phobia in September 2012. Different from his previous works, this two-channel video is projected onto the Chinese traditional Xuan paper - Jia Xuan. The black and white image and the natural texture of Jia Xuan paper create a unique visceral sensation. It triggers and foregrounds a special nostalgic sentiment from the video’s characters and environment.