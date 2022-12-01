The Priest Lorenzo

Not Available

A heart-warming and entertaining chronicle of Salesian priest Lorenzo Massa. His work in the Almagro neighborhood of Buenos Aires in the early 1900s led to the founding of San Lorenzo de Almagro, one of the best soccer clubs in Argentina. (Pope Francis, who grew up in this neighborhood in the 1940s, is a fan). Father Massa (Ángel Magaña), an athletic young priest, is sent to serve a working class community, where he initially faces indifference and hostility. Following the conventions of the Hollywood biopic, the film describes the characters and their plights with affection, and a dash of drama, as they are changed by the example of the priest.