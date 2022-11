Not Available

Two Italian cousins, Mariantela and Monica, come for holidays in Greece. At the airport, however, their luggage is confused with those of Alkis, a Catholic priest who carries a cross of remarkable value on behalf of a smugglers' coil. As the life of Alkis is directly at risk from the villains, if he does not find the valuable suitcase soon, he can only follow the Italians in Spetses.