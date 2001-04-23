2001

The Prime Gig

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 2001

Studio

Independent Pictures (II)

Pendelton "Penny" Wise is a smooth-talking con-artist who makes a living by scamming people with phoney travel comp vacations over the phone when, desperate for more fast cash, he's called to work for a shady, veteran con businessman, named Kelly Grant, in selling property for a gold mine over the phone, which takes a turn when Penny begins a relationship with Grant's mistress Caitlin, where Penny throws common sense and caution to the wind to woo her, while we wonder who is scamming who here. Written by Matthew Patay

Cast

Julia OrmondCaitlin Carlson
Ed HarrisKelly Grant
Rory CochraneJoel
Wallace ShawnGene
Stephen TobolowskyMick
George WendtArchie

