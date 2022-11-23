Not Available

The follow up to The Prime Ministers: The Pioneers, which opened in theatres throughout North America in the fall of 2013, The Prime Ministers: Soldiers and Peacemakers follows the experiences of Ambassador Yehuda Avner during the years he worked for Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Menachem Begin. Based on Ambassador Avner's best-selling book, "The Prime Ministers", the film opens in 1974 as Rabin becomes the country's first native born Israeli Prime Minister. It then examines the negotiations for the first bilateral treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1975, the events surrounding Israel's rescue of hostages in Entebbe in 1976, Rabin's tense relationship between newly elected US President Jimmy Carter, and his subsequent resignation after financial scandal involving his wife Leah.