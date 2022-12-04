Not Available

With The Primevals (David Allen's dream project) , David had brought together all the elements he wanted to explore in science fiction/fantasy filmmaking. In the mid-90s, Charles Band and Allen officially began production of THE PRIMEVALS. With lavish sets constructed in Romania and exotic locations like the Italian Alps, David Allen directed his pet project. After the live action photography was completed, Allen and his crew began the exhaustive work on the intricate effects of lizard warriors, monsters, a Kong-like Yeti. Yet sadly David Allen died before all of the stop motion could be done shelving it for years. But full moon is working on finishing the stop motion and is planning a release in December of 2019 on there streaming service and three disc blu ray set.