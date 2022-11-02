Not Available

The Prince of Homburg

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmalbatros

The Prince of Homburg, disobeys orders and leads a cavalry charge in battle against the Swedes, which leads to victory. He is court martialled however for disobeying orders and sentenced to death. His love who is now to be betrothed to the King of Sweden, following his execution appeals to the Elector, her uncle, on his behalf, as do his comrades in battle. He must also contend with his own desire to live and conflicting sense of honour.

Cast

Andrea Di StefanoPrince of Homburg
Barbora BobuľováNatalia
Toni BertorelliElector
Anita LaurenziElectoress
Fabio CamilliHohenzollern
Gianluigi Fogacci

