The Prince of Temple Street

  • Romance
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Andy Lau stars in The Prince of Temple Street, a classic triad story of honor and righteousness. Andy Lau is "The Twelfth Young Master", so called because he was raised by twelve foster parents from the triad underworld. A lifelong resident of Temple Street, the Young Master is intimately familiar with the triad life, having been around triads his whole life. But things change when he meets a beautiful missionary named Teresa (Joey Wang). She desires to bring hope and faith to Temple Street, and the Young Master is drawn towards her.

Cast

Joey WongTeresa
Deannie YipPhoenix
Chin HoLap Ling
Ng Man-TatTong Chao Tao
Andy LauPrince Twelve/Lu Lo

