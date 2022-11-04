Not Available

Andy Lau stars in The Prince of Temple Street, a classic triad story of honor and righteousness. Andy Lau is "The Twelfth Young Master", so called because he was raised by twelve foster parents from the triad underworld. A lifelong resident of Temple Street, the Young Master is intimately familiar with the triad life, having been around triads his whole life. But things change when he meets a beautiful missionary named Teresa (Joey Wang). She desires to bring hope and faith to Temple Street, and the Young Master is drawn towards her.