The Prince's Poison Cup

When young Ella gets sick and has to take yucky medicine, she wonders why something that will help her get well has to taste so bad. She puts the question to Grandpa, and he tells her the story of a great King and His subjects who enjoyed wonderful times together--until the people rebelled against the King and drank from a forbidden well. Suddenly, the beautiful water in the well made their hearts turn to stone, and stop loving the great King. They leave the beautiful park where they enjoyed fellowship with the King, and build a city called the City of Man. To reclaim His people, the King asks His Son, the Prince, to drink from well a in that city filled with horrid poison. The poison will surely kill the Prince--but He is willing to drink it to please His Father and help His people.