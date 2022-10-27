The Princess and the Magic Mirror

Not Available

Poor farmer's son Tom Little may be small, but what he lacks in brawn, he more than makes up for in brains and bravery. When a magic mirror shows him that the love of his life is no less than the beautiful princess, he's determined to win her heart. Meanwhile, a revengeful witch has conjured up a giant tree that covers the royal palace and destroys the court's fountain. Having heard that the King is offering his daughter's hand and half the kingdom to whoever manages to free the palace from this spell, Tom tries his luck against all odds.