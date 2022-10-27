Not Available

The Princess and the Pilot

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Madhouse

As a beautiful daughter of the noble family del Moral, Fana was proposed by Prince Carlo, who is the crown prince of their country Levamme. However, since Levamme is at war with Amatsuvian, the marriage had to wait until the war ends. Meanwhile, as a bestado, the lowest caste in Levamme, Charles had always dreamed of flying and eventually became the ace pilot of the air force. Although he was often mistreated, a glorious chance came about when the Amatsuvian bombarded del Moral's home in order to get rid of the future empress. Charles was then entrusted with the top secret mission of delivering the princess to the prince.

Cast

Ryunosuke KamikiCharles Karino
Daisuke OnoCarlo Levamme
Takeshi TomizawaChijiwa Takeo
Yoshinaga TakutoCharles (Shounen Jidai)
Masaki TerasomaDiego del Moral
Yutaka NakanoDomingo Garcia

