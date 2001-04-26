The Princess and the Warrior

Young nurse Sissi lives a secluded life entirely devoted to her patients at Birkenhof asylum. Her first encounter with ex-soldier and drifter Bodo has a lasting impact. He causes an accident in which he provides first aid, Sissi wonders if he may be the man of her dreams. But when she finds him weeks later she is rejected, as Bodo is stuck somewhere between a traumatic past and a criminal future.
|Benno Fürmann
|Bodo Riemer
|Joachim Król
|Walter Riemer
|Lars Rudolph
|Steini
|Ludger Pistor
|Werner Dürr
|Jürgen Tarrach
|Schmatt
|Natja Brunckhorst
|Meike
View Full Cast >