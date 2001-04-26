2001

The Princess and the Warrior

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 2001

Studio

Not Available

Young nurse Sissi lives a secluded life entirely devoted to her patients at Birkenhof asylum. Her first encounter with ex-soldier and drifter Bodo has a lasting impact. He causes an accident in which he provides first aid, Sissi wonders if he may be the man of her dreams. But when she finds him weeks later she is rejected, as Bodo is stuck somewhere between a traumatic past and a criminal future.

Cast

Benno FürmannBodo Riemer
Joachim KrólWalter Riemer
Lars RudolphSteini
Ludger PistorWerner Dürr
Jürgen TarrachSchmatt
Natja BrunckhorstMeike

View Full Cast >

Images