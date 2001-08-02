2001

The Princess Diaries

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 2001

Studio

Bottom of the Ninth Productions

A socially awkward but very bright 15-year-old girl being raised by a single mom discovers that she is the princess of a small European country because of the recent death of her long-absent father, who, unknown to her, was the crown prince of Genovia. She must make a choice between continuing the life of a San Francisco teen or stepping up to the throne.

Cast

Julie AndrewsQueen Clarisse Renaldi
Heather MatarazzoLilly Moscovitz
Robert SchwartzmanMichael Moscovitz
Héctor ElizondoJoe
Mandy MooreLana Thomas
Caroline GoodallHelen Thermopolis

