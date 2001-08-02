The Princess Diaries

A socially awkward but very bright 15-year-old girl being raised by a single mom discovers that she is the princess of a small European country because of the recent death of her long-absent father, who, unknown to her, was the crown prince of Genovia. She must make a choice between continuing the life of a San Francisco teen or stepping up to the throne.
|Julie Andrews
|Queen Clarisse Renaldi
|Heather Matarazzo
|Lilly Moscovitz
|Robert Schwartzman
|Michael Moscovitz
|Héctor Elizondo
|Joe
|Mandy Moore
|Lana Thomas
|Caroline Goodall
|Helen Thermopolis
