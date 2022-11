Not Available

The Princess of Muay Thai is a road movie and story of one of preparation for the main in the life of the battle. When the film crew traveled to Bangkok, nobody knew if Valeria Drozdova would win or not. History keeps in suspense until the end. Seven days of fierce training, walking, talking on the souls, the adventures in the lost corners of Thailand, discoveries, nerves, fears which allowed the inevitable culmination - the fight for the championship title.