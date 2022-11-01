Not Available

In The Private Life of Plants, David Attenborough takes us on a guided tour through the secret world of plants, to see things no unaided eye could witness. He shows us the struggles of plants to survive in a story that is full of extraordinary drama and breath-taking beauty.Each programme in this six-part series focuses on one of the critical stages through which every plant must pass if it is to survive:- travelling, growing, and flowering; struggling with one another; creating alliances with other organisms both plant and animal; and evolving complex ways of surviving in the earth's most ferociously hostile environments.