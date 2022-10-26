The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

Director Billy Wilder adds a new and intriguing twist to the personality of intrepid detective Sherlock Holmes. One thing hasn't changed however: Holmes' crime-solving talents. Holmes and Dr. Watson take on the case of a beautiful woman whose husband has vanished. The investigation proves strange indeed, involving six missing midgets, villainous monks, a Scottish castle, the Loch Ness monster, and covert naval experiments. Can the sleuths make sense of all this and solve the mystery
|Robert Stephens
|Sherlock Holmes
|Colin Blakely
|Dr. John Watson
|Geneviève Page
|Gabrielle Valadon
|Christopher Lee
|Mycroft Holmes
|Tamara Toumanova
|Madame Petrova
|Clive Revill
|Nikolai Rogozhin
