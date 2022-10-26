1970

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Release Date

October 28th, 1970

Studio

Sir Nigel Films

Director Billy Wilder adds a new and intriguing twist to the personality of intrepid detective Sherlock Holmes. One thing hasn't changed however: Holmes' crime-solving talents. Holmes and Dr. Watson take on the case of a beautiful woman whose husband has vanished. The investigation proves strange indeed, involving six missing midgets, villainous monks, a Scottish castle, the Loch Ness monster, and covert naval experiments. Can the sleuths make sense of all this and solve the mystery

Cast

Robert StephensSherlock Holmes
Colin BlakelyDr. John Watson
Geneviève PageGabrielle Valadon
Christopher LeeMycroft Holmes
Tamara ToumanovaMadame Petrova
Clive RevillNikolai Rogozhin

