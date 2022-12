Not Available

This blond, Dutch 25 year-old entered the world of porn at the tender age of 18. The truth is she wanted to do it before, but that's the law! She started doing modelling for Playboy, Hustler and Penthouse, before being snapped up by Private to star in her first movies. Bobbi tells us that she loves sex and loves the build up to that body trembling climax. Get to know her inside and out in the Private Story of... movie, and be her Adam in Bobbi's garden of Eden!