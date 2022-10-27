1963

The Prize

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1963

Studio

Roxbury Productions

For some reason, this year's Nobel prize in literature has been awarded to the young author Andrew Craig, who seems to be more interested in women and drinking than writing. Another laureate is Dr. Max Stratman, the famous German-American physicist who comes to Stockholm with his young and beautiful niece Emily. The Foreign Department also gives him an assistant during his stay, Miss Andersson. Craig soon notices that Dr. Stratman is acting strangely. The second time they meet, Dr. Stratman does not even recognize him.

Cast

Edward G. RobinsonMax Stratman/Walter Stratman
Elke SommerInger Lisa Andersson
Diane BakerEmily Stratman
Micheline PresleDenise Marceau
Gérard OuryClaude Marceau
Sacha PitoëffDranyi

Images