The Prize Fighter

After a life of hard knocks and wrong turns, boxer Ed Jones gets a second chance at fulfilling his life long dream of a World Boxing Championship. With the help of veteran promoter, Arliss King and the guidance of a former champ, Ed embarks on the come back of a lifetime. When Ed starts winning and with his popularity soaring, he draws the attention of an unscrupulous fight promoter, White Ferguson. Although tempted by promises of big money and boxing glory, Ed makes a decision to remain loyal to Arliss. His dream in sight, Ed is on top of the world and at the top of his game.