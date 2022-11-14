Not Available

The Process is a tricky business. It reveals how psychodrama, long recognized as a valuable tool in therapy, can help people deal with addictions and the effects of dysfunctional family life. The tricky part is that the slick way in which it has been assembled and compressed to fit a 70-minute running time makes the treatment seem easier than surely it must be. We are told upfront that the film, unscripted and unrehearsed, will gather nine people, led by psychodrama expert Dr. Tian Dayton, who will be trying to put their lives together over a series of group therapy sessions.