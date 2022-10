Not Available

Watch a modern-day drama based on Jesus' parable of the prodigal son. See what happens to David Barker, a young man who becomes drawn into assiciation with those whose attitudes and lifestyles are at odds with his christian upbringing. As David slips into the ways of the world, how do his family members react? Will David come to his senses and return to a godly way of life? What lessons can we learn from this dramatic protrayal of the real dangers facing young people today?