What begins as a refuge turns into a battleground when a female professor (Claudia Vega) releases the bitterness she's carried for years into the arms of a much younger lover -- only to find out that he's one of her students. Things become complicated when the student's ex-girlfriend catches wind of the affair and decides to do everything in her power to come between teacher and student. Eleazar Gómez and Gabriela Roel co-star.