The Project «Spring»

Spring is a time of love, lightness and endorphins. But the spring of 2020 turned out to be very different, isolating us from each other. The Vesna project tells 14 stories about people who, like all of us, found themselves in quarantine, but were able to learn something important and valuable from this experience. Moscow promoter Andrey Algorithmik, who self-isolated himself in the Powerhouse club he founded; Tbilisi gallerist Giorgi Rodionov, who started recording a podcast about dreams; sex blogger Alina Shikut, who launched an online course about accepting your body; a Director who went to a remote village, and a famous photographer who takes pictures of empty Moscow-14 documentary sketches add up to a General portrait of an optimist in quarantine: after all, spring is also a time of renewal.