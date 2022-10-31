The Projectionist: A Passion for Film

Not Available

A story of one mans passion that influences the people around him. Directed by Kris Roselli, the viewer is taken on a journey through Lou's life work and progression from a local to international level. Lou's son Nick grew up being influenced by his fathers passion for film. Now the father and son relationship has brought them closer than ever after years of being estranged during Nick's teenage years. Hear the stories from the people who's lives have been touched by Lou. An interest can catch your attention, but a passion can change your life forever.