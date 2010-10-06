2010

The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

A documentary directed by Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny. The ninety-minute film combines never-before-seen footage of Springsteen and the E Street Band shot between 1976 and 1978—including home rehearsals and studio sessions—with new interviews with Springsteen, E Street Band members, manager Jon Landau, former-manager Mike Appel, and others closely involved in the making of the record.

Cast

Mike Appelhimself - Manager 1972-1977
Roy Bittanhimself - East street band
Clarence Clemonshimself - East street band
Obie Dziedzicherself
Danny Federicihimself - East street band
Jimmy Iovinehimself - Recording engineer

