The Promised Land

During the socialist government of Marmaduke Grove in 1932, a group of villagers decide to take some land in the area of ​​Palmilla. Almost like a mythical journey, problems arise when seated and in a position to bring the socialist ideal in the population. Everything becomes more complicated with rumors that the reactionary forces have overthrown the socialist government. A movie that because of the coup was not released in Chile and was only terminated by Littin in exile in Mexico.