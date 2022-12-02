Not Available

A Manitoba-made documentary about Tony Condello’s years in the wrestling industry called "The Promoter: The Tony Condello Story" has been named one of the 2014 Award of Excellence winners at the Canada International Film Festival. The hour-long documentary features interviews with former Condello wrestlers like Edge, who went on to WWE fame, and local radio legend Joe Aiello, who served as the host of Condello’s WFWA and IWA cards that aired on Winnipeg television for years. Much of the documentary focuses on Condello’s "Death Tours," where he would take a group of wrestlers to perform on northern Manitoba reserves each winter. They travelled in vans on ice roads and slept on gymnasium floors, all for the love of putting on a wrestling show for those who didn’t get to experience live entertainment very often.