The Prophecy

Not Available

TGR’s latest film takes a glimpse into the future of riding. The disciplines of big mountain and jib fuse together to begin the next major phase in the progression of riding. See the visionaries of the revolution step up and change the game. Jeremy Jones, Micah Black, and Kent Kreitler add freestyle to their big mountain repertoire. Unknowns Sage Cattabriga and Marc Andre’ Belliveau incorporate big mountain to their freestyle game. Jeremy Nobis recovers from injury and tames Alaska. Legend Scott Schmidt examines the state of the sport as he shows us around Island Lake Lodge. Wonder kid Travis Rice shows us why the freestyle snowboard world has all its eyes on him. Filmed on Location in Slovakia, Alaska, Bella Coola, Andorra, Island Lake, Jackson Hole, Tahoe, Utah, Mammoth, and Mt Hood.