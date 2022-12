Not Available

A re-movie of a melodrama depicting beautiful brother and sister love, which was made into a movie starring Joji Oka and Setsuko Hara. Kensaku Yajima and Akiko are brother and sister. After a hard life, the brother becomes a prosecutor, but ironically, he is in charge of the corruption case of his sister's fiancée. This work pictures Kensaku, an older brother who abandons his personality and pursues the truth before the cold law ...