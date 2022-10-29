1956

The Proud Ones

  • Action
  • Western

Release Date

May 14th, 1956

Studio

20th Century Fox

Robert Ryan plays an aging sheriff responsible for law and order in a frontier cattle town. Virginia Mayo plays his fiancee. As if handling wild cattle drovers isn't enough, a crooked casino operator from Ryan's past comes to town. An early scuffle in the casino leaves Ryan with vision problems that interfere with his duties. Jeffrey Hunter who came to town with a cattle drive encounters Ryan, who killed Hunter's father when Hunter was young. Feelings of animosity soon change as Hunter begins to sense Ryan is telling the truth about his father. What follows is a plot that continues to thicken to the inevitable showdown.

Cast

Robert RyanMarshal Cass Silver
Virginia MayoSally
Jeffrey HunterThad Anderson
Robert MiddletonHonest John Barrett
Walter BrennanJake
Arthur O'ConnellJim Dexter

