The Proud Twins

The plot has Fu Sheng as Xiao Yu Erh, separated from his twin as a baby, after his parents are murdered, and taken by a family friend to "Villains Valley," where he's raised to be a "villain" by a host of outlaws, each of whom has a special skill. When he's old enough (and grows up to be Fu Sheng), he devises clever means to trap each of his "uncles" and escape the valley to head off into the outside world. A chance encounter with a beautiful girl dressed as a man leads to a treasure hunt and eventually a confrontation with the Princess of Yi Hua Palace, the one who'd murdered Xiao's parents in the first place. Eventually, a reunion with his twin occur.