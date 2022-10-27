1984

The Public Woman

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 6th, 1984

Studio

Hachette-Fox Productions

An inexperienced young actress is invited to play a role in a film based on Dostoyevsky's 'The Possessed'. The film director, a Czech immigrant in Paris, takes over her life, and in a short time she is unable to draw the line between acting and reality. She winds up playing a real-life role posing as the dead wife of another Czech immigrant, who is manipulated by the filmmaker into commiting a political assasination.

Cast

Francis HusterLucas Kessling
Lambert WilsonMilan Mliska
Patrick BauchauEthel's Father
Giselle PascalGertrude
Roger DumasAndré, le photographe
Diane DelorElena Mliska

