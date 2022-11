Not Available

The Pumpkin of Nyefar is a short directed by Tod Polson and Mark Oftedal. The story was co-written by Maurice Noble, who began his animation career at Disney in the 1930s, and eventually designed many of Chuck Jones’s classic Warner Bros. cartoons including Duck Dodgers in the 24th Century and What’s Opera, Doc?. The film is narrated by June Foray (the voice of Rocky in Rocky and Bullwinkle).