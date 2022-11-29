The Pure Love

Not Available

Choi Mun-seon (Seong So-min), a painter who lives alone on a beach, rescues drowning In-sun (Kim Ui-hyang). In-sun, a stewardess from Seoul, has more than platonic feelings for him, but he has no special feelings for her.Mun-seon meets Yun Myeong-hee who lived in his neighborhood 15 years ago. In order to help Myeong-hee's brother, Myeong-geun (Hyeon Sang-seob), who works for a magazine company, Mun-seon goes to Seoul. Myeong-hee and Mun-seon fall in love with each other. When In-sun meets Mun-seon in Seoul, she confesses her love for him, but he turns it down in a roundabout way.