The Purgation

Two burglars break into an apartment to rob it. One look at the sleeping daughter of the house, and one of the burglars is so smitten that he forces his companion from the apartment at gunpoint, and resolves to go straight. Later, rescuing the girl from an attack, the boy is welcomed into the family’s home. He goes to work for the father’s company and becomes engaged to the girl. The boy’s former companions steal some jewels from the father’s safe, and the boy retrieves them, but not without exposing his own criminal past. The family’s trust in him is now shattered, but the boy asks and receives a chance to prove himself worthy after all.