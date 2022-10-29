1955

The Purple Mask

  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 14th, 1955

Studio

France, 1803: 11 years after the Revolution, a royalist underground is led by a new 'Scarlet Pimpernel', the Purple Mask, who rescues nobles in distress and kidnaps Napoleon's officials for ransom, aided by the spy services of a group of lovely models headed by Laurette (really the Duc de Latour's daughter). But even she doesn't know the Purple Mask's real identity as foppish dancing master Rene...

Cast

Gene BarryCapt. Charles Laverne
Dan O'HerlihyBrisquet
Angela LansburyMadame Valentine
George DolenzMarcel Cadonal
John HoytRochet
Donald RandolphAndre Majolin

