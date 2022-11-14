The Purple Mist

Not Available

During World War II a young Jewish boy, Josef, was taken away from his family and sent to Russia. When war was coming to an end, a 19-year-old Josef returns home, hoping to find his parents. However, the atmosphere of war is still there: the central part of his native small town is controlled by the Soviets, while the surroundings are controlled by partisan fighters. Josef gets trapped between those two forces: Soviets demand him to become their agent, and partisans - their double agent. In order to survive, he has to agree with both.