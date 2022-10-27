The Purple Taxi

Not Available

Based on book Le Taxi mauve (A Purple Taxi) by Michel Deon written in 1973,Fred Astaire, Phillipe Noiret and Peter Ustinov all having a great time with Charlotte rampling and Edward Albert, In front of camera. A wonderful story of love and sadness in one? Peter Ustinov tries to marry off his beautiful daughter to Edward Albert in order to fund his equestrian center dreams, lots of drinking, fighting, card playing and craic. Charlotte Rampling is a German based princess,Gerry's (E.Albert) sister in the film come to find out what is going on with the money for the equestrian center,basically she needs to apporve of it, She tries to get pregnant with Monsieur Noiret, and they have an affair.Filmed in and around Kenmare, County Kerry ,Ireland. Fantastic soundtrack by the chieftains. Not an Oscar winning film but one for a wet Sunday afternoon to relax in front of. by john-thorp (IMBd user)