Yoon-hee, Hye-kyeong, In-chang and Sang-joon get together for the first time in a while one winter. The men pay more attention to the girls than snowboarding. After a day of fun-filled snowboarding, the four of them drink all night. In-chang and Sang-joon give the women tips on the sport, and everything is well. The beer runs out, and Sang-joon and Yoon-hee head to the store together, while In-chang and Hye-kyeong stay behind. Led by lust, they start creeping up on each other.