2006

The Pursuit of Happyness

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 13th, 2006

Studio

Escape Artists

Based on a true story about a man named Christopher Gardner, who has invested heavily in a device known as a "Bone Density scanner". However, the devices do not sell as they are just marginally better than the current technology at a much higher price. As Gardner tries to figure out how to sell them, his wife leaves him, he loses his house, his bank account, and credit cards. Forced to live out in the streets with his son, Gardner is now desperate to find a steady job; he takes on a job as a stockbroker, but before he can receive pay, he needs to go through 6 months of training, and to sell his devices.

Cast

Will SmithChris Gardner
Jaden SmithChristopher
Thandie NewtonLinda
Brian HoweJay Twistle
James KarenMartin Frohm
Kurt FullerWalter Ribbon

