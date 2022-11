Not Available

The Pursuit of Normality tells the story of William Baxter, a 17-year-old aspiring writer who lands a cutthroat internship at a prestigious publishing house. With the promise of a full-time placement for the most impressive novel, Will faces fierce competition against his rival interns. While pushing the boundaries of morality as he writes his first novel, Will is led on an exploration of his sexuality alongside hallucinatory visions of his older self.