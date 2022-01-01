Not Available

Grant Korgan is a world-class adventurer, nano-mechanics professional, and husband. On March 5, 2010, the Lake Tahoe native burst-fractured his L1 vertebrae, and suddenly added the world of spinal cord injury recovery to his list of pursuits. On January 17, 2012, along with two seasoned explorers, Grant attempted the insurmountable, and became the first spinal cord injured athlete to literally push himself to the most inhospitable place on the planet: the bottom of the glove, the geographic South Pole.