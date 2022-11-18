Not Available

Maria's family give her a puzzle for her 50th birthday, and she loves it. Not only does the patient housewife have fun solving the puzzle, she's also really good at them. Overflowing with enthusiasm for her new-found passion, she goes back to the shop where they bought the gift for another puzzle. There her eye is caught by a notice on the message board: Partner for puzzle tournament wanted. Maria musters her courage and, despite her family's misgivings, answers the announcement.